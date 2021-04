Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Starting on April 15, Turkish flag carrier Turkish Airlines has suspended flights service to Russia until June 1, mirroring a decision by Moscow.

The only exception to the suspension is twice-weekly service from Istanbul to Moscow and then back, said the carrier on Wednesday.

Earlier this week Russia decided to suspend Turkey-Russia flights – with limited exceptions – for the same period as part of COVID-19 measures.