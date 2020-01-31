Turkish Airlines suspends flights to China

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

This photo taken on January 30, 2020 shows a doctor wearing a facemask looking at a lung CT image from a patient at a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, during the virus outbreak in the city. (Photo by STR via AFP)

Turkish Airlines announced on Jan. 31 that it is suspending flights to four Chinese destinations until Feb. 9 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"In order to evaluate the situation and recent developments regarding the coronavirus with national and international authorities, we are suspending our flights to the cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xian until Feb. 9," Yahya Üstün, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.

The novel coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, which originated in Wuhan city, is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

The virus has raised alarm globally with cases reported across Asia, Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide. Several airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.