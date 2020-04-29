Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

ANKARA
Turkish Airlines will not operate any domestic or international flights until May 28, the company announced on April 28.  

Turkey’s national flag carrier said the decision to extend the suspension of operations has been taken in the public interest.

“In accordance with decisions taken by the official authorities, all flights have been suspended until May 28, 2020 in order to protect public health against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” read a statement issued by the airline.

The national flag carrier’s announcement comes a day after Turkey recorded its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 21 days.

The country’s overall count stands at 112,261, with 2,900 deaths and nearly 34,000 recoveries.

Aviation is among the worst-affected industries during the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December.

