Turkish Airlines signs agreement to buy minority stake in Air Europa

Turkish Airlines signs agreement to buy minority stake in Air Europa

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines signs agreement to buy minority stake in Air Europa

Turkish Airlines said has signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Spain’s Air Europa, marking a significant step in its strategy to expand its global footprint and strengthen its presence in Latin America.

In a filing with Borsa Istanbul, Turkish Airlines noted that the transaction documentation process has been completed and that the partnership agreement and related contracts have been signed.

The deal now awaits approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, a process expected to take six to 12 months, said the flag carrier.

Turkish Airlines had previously announced that its binding offer to acquire a minority stake in Air Europa Holding S.L.U. was accepted.

The transaction involves an investment of 300 million euros, the vast majority of which will be in the form of a capital increase, said the statement.

Following technical and financial adjustments at closing, the airline expects to secure a 25 percent to 27 percent stake in Air Europa.

The carrier emphasized that the move is designed to strengthen its strategic position in the global aviation industry, open new tourism markets in Latin America and expand passenger and cargo networks between Spain and Türkiye.

The company also highlighted that the investment is expected to boost tourist arrivals to Türkiye and contribute positively to the national economy.

THY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates

Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates
LATEST NEWS

  1. Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates

    Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates

  2. More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

    More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

  3. Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure

    Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure

  4. Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

    Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

  5. Türkiye marks first school break with tributes to Atatürk

    Türkiye marks first school break with tributes to Atatürk
Recommended
Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments
Turkish Airlines posts $1.4 bln net income in third quarter

Turkish Airlines posts $1.4 bln net income in third quarter
Türkiye, Canadas AtkinsRealis launch studies on nuclear projects

Türkiye, Canada's AtkinsRealis launch studies on nuclear projects
Turkish Central Bank maintains its interim inflation targets

Turkish Central Bank maintains its interim inflation targets
Iran president blames ‘bloated bureacracy’ for soaring inflation

Iran president blames ‘bloated bureacracy’ for soaring inflation
Germany’s steel industry girds for uncertain future

Germany’s steel industry girds for uncertain future
Chinas exports fall for first time in eight months

China's exports fall for first time in eight months
WORLD More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

More than 1,000 flights were canceled across the United States on Friday after the Trump administration ordered reductions to ease strain on air traffic controllers working without pay amid a federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

The Turkish Competition Board announced that, following an application by Ferrero, it has revised the commitments of the Italian confectionery giant, the maker of Nutella, regarding hazelnut purchases.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿