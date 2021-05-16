Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

  • May 16 2021 09:28:50

BAKU
Turkish Airlines on May 15 resumed its flights to Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan

Ganja-Istanbul flights were suspended on March 10, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The flights will be held twice a week on Saturdays and Tuesdays through Istanbul-Ganja-Nakhchivan-Istanbul and Istanbul-Nakhchivan-Ganja-Istanbul as in previous years.

Speaking to reporters, Turkey's Ganja Consul General Zeki Özturk said that he was pleased with the resumption of Turkish Airlines' Istanbul-Ganja-Istanbul flights with the Nakhchivan connection, and the establishment of a direct transport link from Ganja to Turkey.

Özturk said that this will contribute positively to trade and tourism in Turkey and the region.

He stated that there may be congestion in these flights after the travel with identity has started between Turkey and Azerbaijan, noting increasing the number of weekly flights in the future may be mulled.

