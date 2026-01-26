Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Albanian capital

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines (THY), the country’s flagship carrier, has resumed its flights between Istanbul and Tirana, reconnecting Türkiye with the Albanian capital after a temporary disruption on the route.

According to a statement from the airline, the Tirana service will operate daily, with seven flights per week, strengthening air connectivity between Istanbul and the Balkans.

All flights will depart from Istanbul Airport, integrating Tirana once again into Turkish Airlines’ extensive global network.

The move follows Air Albania’s decision to suspend its Istanbul flights. THY had previously held a 49 percent stake in Air Albania but decided to sell its shares after the carrier reported losses and its operating license was suspended.

Albania has become an increasingly popular destination for Turkish travelers, particularly due to visa-free entry, affordable travel options and its growing appeal as part of the broader Balkan travel route favored by tourists from Türkiye.

Tirana also serves as a gateway for travelers exploring neighboring Balkan countries.

