Turkish Airlines receives APEX World Class Award

ISTANBUL
National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has won the prestigious APEX World Class award for the third time.

The other recipients of the award were Emirates, Japan Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, SAUDIA, Singapore Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.

Airlines receiving this award truly master guest experience by delivering outstanding customer service, which is evaluated through a comprehensive audit of quality of service, safety, and health control initiatives, APEX said.

This award shows the carrier’s strategies are working, commented Ahmet Olmustur, Turkish Airlines’ chief marketing officer, who received the award at a ceremony held in California.

“The ergonomic seats, personalized service and unique offerings aimed at meeting the needs of our guests are part of our efforts to make the flight experience unique. This award is a result of the dedication of all our crew members,” Olmuştur said.

APEX CEO Joe Leader praised the airline's on-board meals, saying that each Turkish Airlines flight symbolizes luxury and innovation. “With the touch of chefs, every meal turns into a unique culinary journey.”

“Turkish Airlines took its place among the winners by continuing its success among five-star airlines as an example of excellence,” he said.

Earlier this year, Turkish Airlines was named for the eighth time the “Best Airline in Europe” by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization, along with accolades for “Best Business Class Catering,” “Best Economy Class Catering,” “Best Airline in Southern Europe” and” Best Economy Class Seat in Europe.”

Turkish Airlines carried 56 million passengers in January-July, up 20 percent from a year ago.

The international passenger tally rose 19 percent to 35.3 million, while domestic passengers increased by nearly 22 percent to 20.7 million.

