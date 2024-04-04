Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported a net income of more than $6 billion in 2023, marking a 121 percent increase from the previous year.

Total revenues rose by 13.7 percent last year compared with 2022 to reach $20.94 billion, while passenger revenue climbed 24 percent to $17.7 billion, according to the company’s financials.

Profit from main operations was up 2.9 percent to $2.86 billion. Net income margin improved from 14.8 percent in 2022 to 28.8 percent last year.

Its payroll swelled strongly, adding over 15,000 staff to reach 55,884 by the end of 2023, while personnel costs rose 52.1 percent to $ 3.26 billion. Fuel costs declined by 3.6 percent to $6.23 billion.

Turkish Airlines carried a total of 83.4 million passengers last year, up more than 16 percent compared with 2022.

The international passenger tally increased 14.4 percent to 53 million, while domestic passenger traffic grew 19 percent to 30.4 million.

In the first two months of 2024, the number of total passengers the company served rose by 12.8 percent from a year ago to 12.34 million, with international passengers increasing by 9.2 percent to 7.96 million.

As of the end of February, Turkish Airlines was flying to 340 destinations worldwide, up from 337 from a year earlier.

The number of airplanes in its fleet grew from 400 to 450, while the seating capacity increased by 13.5 percent to 92,067.

Turkish Airlines, which boasts that it flies to the most countries of any carrier, in December last year ordered 230 Airbus planes as it aims to double its fleet in the next decade.

yearly, profits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours
LATEST NEWS

  1. Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

    Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

  2. Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

    Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

  3. EU probes Chinese-owned solar panel firms

    EU probes Chinese-owned solar panel firms

  4. Apple explores making personal robots

    Apple explores making personal robots

  5. Milei takes his chainsaw to the state, cutting 15,000 jobs

    Milei takes his chainsaw to the state, cutting 15,000 jobs
Recommended
EU probes Chinese-owned solar panel firms

EU probes Chinese-owned solar panel firms

Apple explores making personal robots

Apple explores making personal robots
Milei takes his chainsaw to the state, cutting 15,000 jobs

Milei takes his chainsaw to the state, cutting 15,000 jobs

Exports and imports decline in March: Trade Ministry

Exports and imports decline in March: Trade Ministry
Biden administration approves major offshore wind project

Biden administration approves major offshore wind project
Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected

Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected
WORLD Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents

Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents

Haiti's National Library was looted Wednesday by armed gangs terrorizing the Caribbean nation's capital Port-au-Prince, its director told AFP, as UNESCO condemned multiple "devastating" attacks on educational and artistic institutions in the city.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported a net income of more than $6 billion in 2023, marking a 121 percent increase from the previous year.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿