Turkish Airlines posts $1.4 bln net income in third quarter

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has reported a net income of $1.38 billion for the third quarter of 2025, while its nine-month net income amounted to $2.03 billion.

Total revenues rose 4.9 percent year-on-year to $6.95 billion in the third quarter, the flag carrier announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on Nov. 7.

In the third quarter of 2024 and the January-September of last year, the company’s net income was $1.54 billion and $2.7 billion respectively.

Turkish Airlines also reported that the total number of passengers it carried surged 7.9 percent year-on-year in January-October to 77.9 million.

The company announced on Nov. 6 that it signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Spain’s Air Europa, marking a significant step in its strategy to expand its global footprint and strengthen its presence in Latin America.

Turkish Airlines noted that the transaction documentation process were completed and that the partnership agreement and related contracts were signed.

The deal now awaits approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, a process expected to take six to 12 months, said the flag carrier.

Turkish Airlines had previously announced that its binding offer to acquire a minority stake in Air Europa Holding S.L.U. was accepted.

The transaction involves an investment of 300 million euros, the vast majority of which will be in the form of a capital increase, said the statement.

Following technical and financial adjustments at closing, the airline expects to secure a 25 percent to 27 percent stake in Air Europa.

The carrier emphasized that the move is designed to strengthen its strategic position in the global aviation industry, open new tourism markets in Latin America and expand passenger and cargo networks between Spain and Türkiye.