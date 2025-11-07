Turkish Airlines posts $1.4 bln net income in third quarter

Turkish Airlines posts $1.4 bln net income in third quarter

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines posts $1.4 bln net income in third quarter

Turkish Airlines has reported a net income of $1.38 billion for the third quarter of 2025, while its nine-month net income amounted to $2.03 billion.

Total revenues rose 4.9 percent year-on-year to $6.95 billion in the third quarter, the flag carrier announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on Nov. 7.

In the third quarter of 2024 and the January-September of last year, the company’s net income was $1.54 billion and $2.7 billion respectively.

Turkish Airlines also reported that the total number of passengers it carried surged 7.9 percent year-on-year in January-October to 77.9 million.

The company announced on Nov. 6 that it signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Spain’s Air Europa, marking a significant step in its strategy to expand its global footprint and strengthen its presence in Latin America.

Turkish Airlines noted that the transaction documentation process were completed and that the partnership agreement and related contracts were signed.

The deal now awaits approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, a process expected to take six to 12 months, said the flag carrier.

Turkish Airlines had previously announced that its binding offer to acquire a minority stake in Air Europa Holding S.L.U. was accepted.

The transaction involves an investment of 300 million euros, the vast majority of which will be in the form of a capital increase, said the statement.

Following technical and financial adjustments at closing, the airline expects to secure a 25 percent to 27 percent stake in Air Europa.

The carrier emphasized that the move is designed to strengthen its strategic position in the global aviation industry, open new tourism markets in Latin America and expand passenger and cargo networks between Spain and Türkiye.

THY, profits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye aims to boost number of EU-registered delicacies to 60 next year

Türkiye aims to boost number of EU-registered delicacies to 60 next year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye aims to boost number of EU-registered delicacies to 60 next year

    Türkiye aims to boost number of EU-registered delicacies to 60 next year

  2. Anti-terror initiative set to enter new phase: Kurtulmuş

    Anti-terror initiative set to enter new phase: Kurtulmuş

  3. Türkiye issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli officials

    Türkiye issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli officials

  4. EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

    EU should coordinate with Türkiye on European, Black Sea security: Fidan

  5. Türkiye plans to expand shelter constructions with tightened rules

    Türkiye plans to expand shelter constructions with tightened rules
Recommended
Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments
Türkiye, Canadas AtkinsRealis launch studies on nuclear projects

Türkiye, Canada's AtkinsRealis launch studies on nuclear projects
Turkish Central Bank maintains its interim inflation targets

Turkish Central Bank maintains its interim inflation targets
Iran president blames ‘bloated bureacracy’ for soaring inflation

Iran president blames ‘bloated bureacracy’ for soaring inflation
Germany’s steel industry girds for uncertain future

Germany’s steel industry girds for uncertain future
Chinas exports fall for first time in eight months

China's exports fall for first time in eight months
WORLD Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit Baku on Nov. 8, to participate in the longtime ally's Victory Day celebrations, Azerbaijani media has reported.  
ECONOMY Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

The Turkish Competition Board announced that, following an application by Ferrero, it has revised the commitments of the Italian confectionery giant, the maker of Nutella, regarding hazelnut purchases.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿