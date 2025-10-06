Turkish Airlines plans to carry 2.1 mln passengers to North Cyprus

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines (THY) announced that it aims to transport 2.1 million passengers to North Cyprus by the end of this year.

Company officials stated that the airline, which has established a strong air bridge between Türkiye and the island, currently operates 152 weekly flights to serve travelers 

Passenger traffic on the North Cyprus route increased by 22.5 percent in the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reflecting growing demand supported by promotional activities.

THY, which places great importance on the development of tourism in North Cyprus, also provides advantageous ticket opportunities throughout the year to travel agencies organizing cultural tours.

As part of its support for the “Island Cyprus” promotional project, the airline offers discounted flights from multiple departure points. Within this framework, THY operates two daily flights between North Cyprus and both Istanbul and London at special fares.

Last year, the company launched its cultural tour packages, carrying 4,000 passengers to North Cyprus under the program. This year, the target has been set at 10,000.

THY currently operates flights to Ercan Airport from Istanbul and Antalya, while its subsidiary AJet serves North Cyprus from Sabiha Gökçen, Ankara Esenboğa and Mersin Çukurova airports.

ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur
