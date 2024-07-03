Turkish Airlines orders four more freighters from Boeing

ISTANBUL

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and Boeing have announced an order for four 777 Freighters to further strengthen the airline’s position in the global air cargo market.

With this order, THY will operate 12,777 Freighters.

“This new investment in expanding our cargo fleet underscores our commitment to meeting the growing global demand for air freight services," THY Chief Cargo Officer Ali Türk said.

“The addition of these Boeing 777 Freighters will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also serve as another step in our strategic vision to reach the top of the air cargo sector worldwide,” he added.

THY's purchase of additional 777 Freighters will help the carrier meet the growing demand for freight services, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient and reliable transportation across the globe, Boeing said in a statement.

The new freighters will enable Turkish Airlines to optimize its cargo operations, reduce costs and deliver goods to destinations worldwide on time, it added.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Turkish Airlines and support its expansion of cargo operations with the addition of Boeing 777 Freighters," said Paul Righi, vice president of Boeing Commercial Sales for Eurasia.

In addition to freighters, THY operates a fleet of Boeing airplanes that includes the 777-300ER (Extended Range), Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner, according to the statement.

Cargo revenue of THY rose 27 percent annually to $750 million in the first quarter of 2024, while the flag carrier’s total revenue was up 9.6 percent to $4.77 billion.