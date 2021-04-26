Turkish Airlines offers little girl in recreated flight video to fly

ISTANBUL

The general manager of Turkish Airlines (THY) has offered the parents of 21-month-old Asya Araz to get her onboard one of its flights, after a video of the little girl pretending to be travelling by plane was watched and admired by thousands on social media.

Bilal Ekşi said in a Twitter post that the little girl was more than welcome to fly with them, adding that the officials of Anadolujet, a subsidiary company of THY, will contact her and her family.

On April 23, Turkey’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, Asya’s family posted an 18-second-long video, having recreated a flight experience with Azra pretending to pick up her luggage from a treadmill-turned-baggage carousel and eating in front of a plane window—which is actually a washing machine.

The family said she hadn’t ever been on an airplane as she was only a baby when the pandemic broke out.

The video quickly drew tens of thousands of likes.

“The future is in the skies. This bright little girl is our future,” Ekşi said.