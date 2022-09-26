Turkish Airlines named best airline in Europe

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines (THY) has won three awards, including the best carrier in Europe title, while SunExprees, a THY-Lufthansa joint venture, has been named the world’s best leisure airline at the World Airline Awards.

The event was organized by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization, in London.

The winners in several categories were selected based on a 2021-2022 survey, which included 14.3 million entries of over 100 customer nationalities.

The flag carrier also bagged “the best airlines in Southern Europe” and “the World’s Best Business Class Catering” awards.

“With our service approach, which distinguishes us from our competitors, we will continue to take steps toward accomplishing the goal of making Turkish Airlines the best in the world,” said Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the board and the executive committee.

Turkish Airlines carried 46.6 million passengers between January and August, while the passenger load factor was 78.9 percent.

In the first eight months of the year, the flag carrier served 29.65 million international travelers, up 2.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

On the domestic routes, Turkish Airlines carried 16.96 million passengers against 20.8 million in January-August 2019.

Qatar Airways was voted the World’s Best Airline for a record seventh time at the 2022 World Airline Awards, winning the prestigious Airline of the Year 2022 title.

Singapore Airlines took the second position in the world, with Emirates third, ANA All Nippon Airways fourth, and Qantas Airways in the fifth position, out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

Meanwhile, SunExpress was named the World’s Best Leisure Airline.

“It is the first time in the award’s history that the Antalya-based carrier, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, has been voted by customers as the World’s Best Leisure Airline after many years of featuring in the top 10 global leisure airlines,” the carrier said in a statement.

