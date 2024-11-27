Turkish Airlines launches new flights to Sydney, Santiago

ISTANBUL

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that Turkish Airlines (THY) will soon operate two new international routes, connecting Istanbul to Sydney, Australia, and Santiago, Chile.

Starting Nov. 28, Istanbul-Sydney flights will commence, providing Turkish Airlines’ second connection to Australia following its earlier inauguration of Melbourne flights this year.

"We've finalized agreements to use Kuala Lumpur as the stopover point for the Sydney route," Uraloğlu said, highlighting the collaborative efforts between the General Directorate of Civil Aviation and several countries to enable this operation.

Flights to Sydney will be operated four days a week — Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. First departures from Istanbul Airport will take place at 1:15 p.m., with the aircraft making a 70-minute refueling stop at Kuala Lumpur Airport before continuing to Sydney. The arrival is scheduled to land at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport at 4:30 p.m. the following day.

On Dec. 18, Turkish Airlines will also begin flying to Santiago, Chile, marking its debut service to the South American country. These flights will also operate four times a week, departing from Istanbul and stopping first in Sao Paulo, Brazil, before continuing to Santiago.

“Turkish Airlines, our national carrier, continues to strengthen its role as a global connector," Uraloğlu stated. "The addition of Santiago not only expands THY's presence but also signifies the airline's first direct entry into the Chilean market.”

The additions mark major milestones for THY, expanding the airline’s network to 349 destinations worldwide.