Turkish Airlines eyes 171 mln passengers by 2033

Turkish Airlines eyes 171 mln passengers by 2033

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines eyes 171 mln passengers by 2033

Turkish Airlines (THY), renowned for its extensive global network and marking its 91st anniversary, aims to expand its fleet to 813 aircraft and serve 171 million passengers yearly by 2033, as part of its strategic plan.

THY was founded on May 20, 1933, as the "State Airlines Administration" affiliated with the Defense Ministry. At the time of its establishment, the company's personnel consisted of just 24 people, including seven pilots, eight mechanics, eight clerks and one radio operator.

Making a statement regarding the anniversary of the establishment, THY Chair Ahmet Bolat stated that major goals have been set for the 100th anniversary of the establishment, which will be celebrated in 2033.

"Our company, which met the sky 91 years ago as the State Airlines Administration with a fleet of five aircraft, today holds the title of the airline that flies to most countries in the world. With a fleet of over 450 planes, it connects continents, countries and cultures."

As of 2024, THY has 455 aircraft in its fleet, and as of Dec. 31, 2023, it employs 33,138 people, including 6,755 pilots and pilot candidates, 14,891 cabin crew, 57 aircraft maintenance technicians, 3,463 overseas personnel and 7,912 domestic personnel.

"We have set major goals for the 100th anniversary of our establishment, which we will celebrate in 2033, for our company, which has become a global player in the last 20 years and has made significant contributions to the country's economy and employment with its successful performance," Bolat added.

"We believe that as the Turkish Airlines family, there is nothing we cannot do and no goal we cannot achieve when we believe in each other and our brand."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low
Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition

Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition
Brazil drops rice tariffs after flooding hits farming region

Brazil drops rice tariffs after flooding hits farming region
Leading AI firms pledge responsible tech development

Leading AI firms pledge 'responsible' tech development
Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

US to sell off strategic gasoline reserves in northeast

US to sell off strategic gasoline reserves in northeast
Cap on rent increases not likely to be extended again

Cap on rent increases not likely to be extended again
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿