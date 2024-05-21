Turkish Airlines eyes 171 mln passengers by 2033

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY), renowned for its extensive global network and marking its 91st anniversary, aims to expand its fleet to 813 aircraft and serve 171 million passengers yearly by 2033, as part of its strategic plan.

THY was founded on May 20, 1933, as the "State Airlines Administration" affiliated with the Defense Ministry. At the time of its establishment, the company's personnel consisted of just 24 people, including seven pilots, eight mechanics, eight clerks and one radio operator.

Making a statement regarding the anniversary of the establishment, THY Chair Ahmet Bolat stated that major goals have been set for the 100th anniversary of the establishment, which will be celebrated in 2033.

"Our company, which met the sky 91 years ago as the State Airlines Administration with a fleet of five aircraft, today holds the title of the airline that flies to most countries in the world. With a fleet of over 450 planes, it connects continents, countries and cultures."

As of 2024, THY has 455 aircraft in its fleet, and as of Dec. 31, 2023, it employs 33,138 people, including 6,755 pilots and pilot candidates, 14,891 cabin crew, 57 aircraft maintenance technicians, 3,463 overseas personnel and 7,912 domestic personnel.

"We have set major goals for the 100th anniversary of our establishment, which we will celebrate in 2033, for our company, which has become a global player in the last 20 years and has made significant contributions to the country's economy and employment with its successful performance," Bolat added.

"We believe that as the Turkish Airlines family, there is nothing we cannot do and no goal we cannot achieve when we believe in each other and our brand."