Turkish Airlines extends suspension of global flights

  • April 02 2020 09:28:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Airlines has extended its suspension of all international flights to May 1 as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the national flag carrier announced late on April 1. 

Domestic flights have been limited to 14 metropolitan cities while all other domestic flights have been halted, Chief Executive Officer Bilal Ekşi said on Twitter.

For domestic transportation, travel between cities is subject to local authorities' permission.

The airlines had originally suspended all international flights except to Hong Kong, Moscow, Addis Ababa, New York and Washington until April 17.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions.

