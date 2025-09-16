Turkish Airlines crowned Europe's best airline

Turkish Airlines crowned Europe's best airline

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines crowned Europes best airline

Turkish Airlines (THY) has been named Europe's best airline for 2025 in the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards, outranking competitors like Air France, British Airways and Lufthansa.

The awards, based on passenger surveys, recognize the world's leading carriers across various categories. THY secured the top spot in the "Best Airline in Europe" category, marking its continued dominance in the region.

THY General Manager Bilal Ekşi celebrated the achievement on social media: "We are Europe's champions. Europe's best airline: Turkish Airlines."

The carrier also clinched additional honors, including World's Best Business Class Catering and Best Airline in Southern Europe, bringing its total to eight awards for 2025.

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024
Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July

Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July
Home sales increase by 6.8 percent year-on-year in August

Home sales increase by 6.8 percent year-on-year in August
Innovation investment growth at 15-year-low: UN

Innovation investment growth at 15-year-low: UN
IEA says more oil and gas investment may be needed

IEA says more oil and gas investment may be needed
Google says to invest £5bln in UK ahead of Trump visit

Google says to invest £5bln in UK ahead of Trump visit
Lower US tariffs on Japan autos kick in

Lower US tariffs on Japan autos kick in
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿