Turkish Airlines crowned Europe's best airline

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) has been named Europe's best airline for 2025 in the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards, outranking competitors like Air France, British Airways and Lufthansa.

The awards, based on passenger surveys, recognize the world's leading carriers across various categories. THY secured the top spot in the "Best Airline in Europe" category, marking its continued dominance in the region.

THY General Manager Bilal Ekşi celebrated the achievement on social media: "We are Europe's champions. Europe's best airline: Turkish Airlines."

The carrier also clinched additional honors, including World's Best Business Class Catering and Best Airline in Southern Europe, bringing its total to eight awards for 2025.