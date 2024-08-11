Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months

ISTANBUL

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried increased by 3.5 percent year-on-year in January-July to 48.94 million.

The international passenger tally was up 3.6 percent in the first seven months of 2024 from a year ago, reaching 30.9 million. Domestic passengers grew by 3.4 percent to more than 18 million.

In January-July, the flag carrier’s passenger load factor fell from 82.3 percent last year to 81.5 percent.

Turkish Airlines expanded its fleet by 8 percent to have a total of 458 airplanes as of the end of July, while the number of destinations it flies to rose from 339 to 342.

Its seat capacity increased by 9.6 percent to 95,047, Turkish Airlines said in a filing with Borsa İstanbul.

It handled 1.2 million tons of cargo and mail, up 30.4 percent from a year earlier.

In July alone, Turkish Airlines saw a 2.6 percent year-on-year decline in passengers to 8.33 million.

The company served 5.2 million international passengers, a 1.7 percent drop from July 2023, while domestic passengers fell 4.2 percent annually to 3.12 million.

The passenger load factor was down from 85.7 percent in July 2023 to 85.2 percent last month.

The carrier last week reported a 34.7 percent year-on-year increase in its net income to $1.17 billion in the first half of 2024, with revenue rising 9.8 percent to $10.4 billion.

Passenger revenue rose from $8.1 billion to $8.4 billion, while cargo revenue grew more than 37 percent annually to $1.64 billion.