Turkish Airlines carried 60.5 million passengers in 10 months

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines has said it carried a total of 60.5 million passengers in the first 10 months of 2022, with a load factor at 80.3 percent.

In the same period of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the global air travel and tourism industries, the flag carrier served 63 million passengers.

From January to October, the number of international passengers traveling with Turkish Airlines increased by 5.4 percent from two years ago.

On the North America route, passenger traffic grew more than 43 percent to 2.9 million, while on the European route the increase was 1.2 percent to 19.2 million. More than 660,000 passengers traveled on the Central and Southern America route, pointing to a robust 71.5 percent increase from January-October 2019.

The data Turkish Airlines unveiled showed that the domestic passenger tally fell by 17.4 percent in the first 10 months of 2022 from the same period of 2019.

In October alone, the company carried 6.63 million passengers, almost unchanged from 6.64 million compared to October 2019.

The number of international travelers exhibited an increase of 10.7 percent to 4.47 million, but domestic passengers fell 17 percent to 2.16 million.

Turkish Airlines flew to 335 destinations worldwide as of the end of October, up from 316 destinations in the same month of 2019.

The carrier has expanded its fleet from 346 airplanes to 388 since October 2019.

The company reported last week that it boosted its net income from $655 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $1.5 billion in July-September.

The flag carrier’s revenues exceeded the 2019 levels by 52 percent to stand at $6.1 billion.

In January-September this year, Turkish Airlines’ net income soared 382 percent from the same period of 2019 to $2.25 billion. Revenues rose by 37.3 percent to reach $13.65 billion.

