Turkish Airlines becomes Champions League partner

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has become the first airline to partner with the UEFA Champions League, with the 2023 final to take place in Istanbul.

As part of the deal, Turkish Airlines will also partner with the UEFA Super Cup, the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, and the UEFA Youth League finals, the UEFA said.

This prestigious partnership, which will be one of the most important sponsorship deals in the history of Turkish sports, carries particular importance with this season’s UEFA Champions League final taking place at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023, it said.

“As the flag carrier airline of our country, we are proud of our sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League. With this sponsorship, we will carry the Turkish Airlines brand throughout the world and bring the whole world together in Istanbul,” said Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines’ chairman of the board and the executive committee.

“With our country spreading its wings towards the 100th anniversary of our republic, we are taking the Turkish Airlines brand to new heights. We believe in the unifying power of sports that brings different cultures together and we aim to continue to take part in the world’s leading tournaments.”

“We are delighted to have Turkish Airlines on board as a partner. We both share a global reach, connecting fans across continents, and we are delighted that their debut season as a partner will culminate in the final of this prestigious tournament taking place on home soil in Istanbul,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director.

This is not the first time that Turkish Airlines has partnered with a UEFA competition, the association said, recalling that in December 2015, the flag carrier became the first airline to partner with UEFA as its official airline sponsor for UEFA EURO 2016, which took place in France.