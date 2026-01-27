Turkish Airlines, Air Montenegro ink codesharing deal

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines and the Montenegrin national airline, Air Montenegro, signed a deal to codeshare in a bid to strengthen the air transportation between the two countries, according to a recent statement from Türkiye’s flag carrier issued on Jan. 26.

Turkish Airlines will add its flight code to Air Montenegro flights on the Istanbul–Tivat and Istanbul–Podgorica routes, offering passengers broader and more flexible travel options via the global air hub that is the Turkish megalopolis.

Air Montenegro will add its flight code to Turkish Airlines’ destinations between the two countries, as well as to flights departing from Istanbul to Baku and Dubai, according to the deal.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated that Istanbul is one of the most important centers of global aviation and also a strategic bridge connecting Europe and Asia, saying the new deal will add momentum to air traffic between Türkiye and Montenegro, while contributing to tourism and trade.

Air Montenegro CEO Vukadin Stojanovic stated that the deal represents a key step in strengthening the country’s international access, as the airline will be able to access Turkish Airlines’ global reach and offer passengers more destinations with a higher-quality travel experience.

The deal between the two flag carriers is expected to boost the development of tourism and trade between the two countries while enhancing global access via air travel with Turkish Airlines, which boasts one of Europe’s most comprehensive flight networks.

Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria
