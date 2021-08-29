Turkish aid group distributes food to 100 families in Afghanistan

KABUL-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Red Crescent on Aug. 28 distributed food packages to 100 families in the Afghan capital Kabul.

The distribution ceremony, held at the local Afghan Red Crescent Society, was attended by the group’s head Mevlevi Sifatullah Qureshi and staffers of the Turkish Red Crescent Afghanistan delegation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Qureshi thanked the Turkish Red Crescent for its timely aid delivery.

Stressing that they urgently need help from the Turkish Red Crescent and other groups, Qureshi said that poverty and unemployment are at the highest level ever in the country and that they want aid groups to boost assistance to Afghanistan.

Mahfuz Yoldaş, the head of the Turkish delegation, said they will distribute food packages to 100 families who migrated to the capital Kabul due to the recent conflict.

The packages contain rice, oil, kidney beans, tea, sugar, salt, and pasta, he said, adding they will continue to stand by the Afghan people even under difficult conditions.

He stressed that they will continue to deliver aid from the Turkish people to the people of Afghanistan.

Taliban territorial gains earlier this month led to a population influx in Kabul, with many thousands of Afghans still waiting in the capital, seeking a way out of the country.