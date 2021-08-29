Turkish aid group distributes food to 100 families in Afghanistan

  • August 29 2021 10:43:00

Turkish aid group distributes food to 100 families in Afghanistan

KABUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish aid group distributes food to 100 families in Afghanistan

The Turkish Red Crescent on Aug. 28 distributed food packages to 100 families in the Afghan capital Kabul.

The distribution ceremony, held at the local Afghan Red Crescent Society, was attended by the group’s head Mevlevi Sifatullah Qureshi and staffers of the Turkish Red Crescent Afghanistan delegation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Qureshi thanked the Turkish Red Crescent for its timely aid delivery.

Stressing that they urgently need help from the Turkish Red Crescent and other groups, Qureshi said that poverty and unemployment are at the highest level ever in the country and that they want aid groups to boost assistance to Afghanistan.

Mahfuz Yoldaş, the head of the Turkish delegation, said they will distribute food packages to 100 families who migrated to the capital Kabul due to the recent conflict.

The packages contain rice, oil, kidney beans, tea, sugar, salt, and pasta, he said, adding they will continue to stand by the Afghan people even under difficult conditions.

He stressed that they will continue to deliver aid from the Turkish people to the people of Afghanistan.

Taliban territorial gains earlier this month led to a population influx in Kabul, with many thousands of Afghans still waiting in the capital, seeking a way out of the country.

Turkey, Kızılay,

ARTS & LIFE Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes

Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes
MOST POPULAR

  1. TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

    TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

  2. Turkey’s 3 biggest cities fall under low-risk category of coronavirus

    Turkey’s 3 biggest cities fall under low-risk category of coronavirus

  3. Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

    Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

  4. Turkish 4th most widely used language in web content across globe: Report

    Turkish 4th most widely used language in web content across globe: Report

  5. Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister

    Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister
Recommended
Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight

Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight
137 irregular migrants held in Turkey

137 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Turkey will ‘never accept’ PKKs presence in Iraq: Minister

Turkey will ‘never accept’ PKK's presence in Iraq: Minister
Germanys Maas due in Turkey for official visit

Germany's Maas due in Turkey for official visit
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss developments in Afghanistan

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss developments in Afghanistan
Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister

Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister
WORLD New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza were reported early on Aug. 29.

ECONOMY SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

Turkish-German joint venture SunExpress has served more than 3 million passengers so far in 2021, the airline said on Aug. 28
SPORTS F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

Formula One on Aug. 28 announced a revised calendar for the rest of the 2021 season, following the cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.