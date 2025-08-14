Turkish-African business event WCI Forum kicks off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The two-day World Cooperation Industries (WCI) Forum opened on Wednesday, bringing together Turkish and African business communities in Istanbul.

Utku Bengisu, president of the forum, said in his opening address that “investing in Africa is investing in the future,” adding that the event has made positive contributions to Turkish-African relations.

Bengisu highlighted that the forum has helped Turkish products and technologies gain popularity across the African continent. “We are proud to have 450,000 Turkish companies in Africa in our database,” he noted.

He also emphasized that the focus on small- and medium-sized enterprises continues through events similar to the WCI Forum and with the support of the Turkish Trade Ministry, prioritizing production and exports.

Bengisu also discussed ongoing projects to strengthen Türkiye-Africa ties, citing a Digital Transformation Center which opened last year and employs AI-powered next-generation export solutions alongside field-oriented approaches.

He added that Turkish and Libyan business communities will meet in Benghazi, Libya in December for a major event.

“Turkish exports reaching the level of $400 billion in the 101st year of the (Turkish) Republic is a sign of our success,” Bengisu said.

Ahmet Gulec, deputy chair of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly, stressed that trade between Türkiye and Africa is key to the region’s peaceful development, and provides a win-win situation for both.

“Türkiye has always extended a helping hand to Africa — our trade and cooperation-focused approach shows that our relations are growing economically, socially, and culturally,” he said.

Abdulkadir Develi, executive chair of the WCI Forum, said the event comes at a time of global uncertainty, where trust is more important than ever in trade. He added that economic security is critical for countries to overcome challenges and that trade diplomacy has become increasingly significant in this geopolitical landscape.