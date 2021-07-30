Turkish actor guest-starred on ‘Into the Night’ Netflix series

  • July 30 2021 07:00:00

Turkish actor guest-starred on ‘Into the Night’ Netflix series

ISTANBUL
Turkish actor guest-starred on ‘Into the Night’ Netflix series

Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ made a guest appearance on the second season of Netflix’s Belgian series “Into The Night.”

According to a statement from the company, Netflix announced a new cast joining the second season of the series.

Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ joined as a guest star in this season of the series, the first season of which featured actors from countries such as Belgium, France, Turkey, Germany, Poland, Italy and Russia.

Written and directed by Jason George (Narcos, The Blacklist), “Into The Night” is produced by George and Tomek Baginski (The Witcher, The Cathedral).

Belgian director Nabil Ben Yadir (Les Barons, La Marche and Dode Hoek) and French director Camille Delamarre (Balthazar, The Way, Last Call) also took part in the second season of the series.

In a statement, Yadir said, “I was very impressed by the good acting and the harmony created by the different languages in ‘Into the Night.’ The talented actors from all over Europe bringing their experiences and cultures created a tremendous synergy and a great job. Although languages such as French, Arabic, Spanish, Dutch, Italian, Russian, Turkish, English and Polish were spoken on set, we actually spoke a common language and understood each other very well. Being in the director’s chair of this multicultural cast was a unique and enriching experience for me.”

into the night,

ARTS & LIFE Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia

Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Country fights to control multiple fires as four killed

    Country fights to control multiple fires as four killed

  2. New heat wave to scorch Istanbul: Expert

    New heat wave to scorch Istanbul: Expert

  3. Turkish troops not to assume combat duty in Afghanistan: Ministry

    Turkish troops not to assume combat duty in Afghanistan: Ministry

  4. Kangals, Van cats to be allowed to take out of country

    Kangals, Van cats to be allowed to take out of country

  5. Turkey lights first gas flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea

    Turkey lights first gas flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea
Recommended
Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia

Excavation head calls Myra ‘Pompeii’ of Anatolia
Exhibition at Gazhane focusses on issues of urbanization

Exhibition at Gazhane focusses on issues of urbanization
First sign of animal life on Earth may be a sponge fossil

First sign of animal life on Earth may be a sponge fossil
Turkey’s Kayseri added to UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Turkey’s Kayseri added to UNESCO Creative Cities Network
Prominent artist describes controversial sculptures as ‘Turkish pop art’

Prominent artist describes controversial sculptures as ‘Turkish pop art’
Met Opera mandates vaccines for new season

Met Opera mandates vaccines for new season
WORLD 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late on July 28, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami warning.
ECONOMY Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half

Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half

Local carmakers shipped nearly $5 billion worth of passenger cars to local markets in the first half of 2021, rising around 15 percent on an annual basis, data from the trading group have shown.

SPORTS US beat Turkey 3-2 in womens volleyball group clash

US beat Turkey 3-2 in women's volleyball group clash

U.S. secured a 3-2 win against Turkey in Tokyo Olympics women's volleyball group clash on July 29. 