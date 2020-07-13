Turkish actor can be jailed up to 13.5 years in prison for domestic violence

  • July 13 2020 15:42:29

Turkish actor can be jailed up to 13.5 years in prison for domestic violence

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
An Istanbul prosecutor is seeking jail terms for Ozan Güven, a famous Turkish actor accused of beating his girlfriend, Deniz Bulutsuz.

An indictment filed into the domestic violence said Güven is being charged with “insulting,” “inflicting deliberate bodily harm” and “depriving one of liberty.”

Güven could be jailed up to 13.5 years in prison if found guilty.

“The forensic report of Deniz Bulutsuz has been taken into consideration. It is not just limited to bodily harm,” the prosecutor said in the indictment.

If the indictment is accepted, Güven will appear in court soon.

Bulutsuz had applied to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on July 3, saying the domestic abuse lasted an hour at his house in Istanbul.

A forensic report showed Bulutsuz sustained several injuries, including bruises around her eye and on her arms, knees and legs, with cuts from glass and a bleeding eye.

According to the complaint, Bulutsuz and Güven went to their friends’ house on June 12 and Güven allegedly insulted Bulutsuz in front of everyone when she was talking about her ex-boyfriend.

When the two returned to his house, Güven broke objects at his place, injured her in her chin while he was trying to fetch a broken lampshade from her and prevented her from leaving when she attempted to do so, the statement said.

Denying the accusations, Güven alleged that it was actually him “who suffered violence.”

