Turkey’s ‘white hat hackers’ clamp down on videos with child abuse content

  • June 03 2020 15:59:01

Turkey’s ‘white hat hackers’ clamp down on videos with child abuse content

Eray Görgülü- ANKARA
Turkey’s ‘white hat hackers’ clamp down on videos with child abuse content

A branch known as the “white hat hackers,” set up within the Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), has been tracing abusive social media accounts following reports that there were videos on YouTube with child abuse content.

Cyber police forces also have taken action to identify social media accounts sharing content that could tantamount to abuse.

As negotiations with YouTube started on removing accounts that share harmful content, company officials were asked to be more sensitive toward such broadcasts.

YouTube also informed that such broadcasts that are against “community rules” will continue to be removed.

The Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry had taken legal action against four YouTube accounts broadcasting animations with child abuse contents on June 1.

The controversial videos, which caused huge public anger, was widely discussed on social media platforms.

According to officials, the videos contain two types of offense: Child abuse and the praising of offense and the offender.

According to the Transparency Report released by YouTube late 2019, 5.8 million accounts were deleted.

Nearly 16 percent of these accounts were removed from the website for the “safety of children.”

A “white hat hacker,” also called “ethical hacker” or “certified hacker,” tests systems and networks by trying to break into them.

They are hackers, but their talents are being used to improve cyber security, authorities have said.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

    Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

  2. 2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted

    2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted

  3. Turkey ‘to explore hydrocarbon resources in EEZ over Libya deal’

    Turkey ‘to explore hydrocarbon resources in EEZ over Libya deal’

  4. Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

    Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

  5. Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

    Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey urges restraint to US over protests

Turkey urges restraint to US over protests
Two more cities make masks in public mandatory

Two more cities make masks in public mandatory
Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south

Nearly 11 million lira worth of whale vomit seized in Turkey’s south
Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets

Health minister warns public with Chinese tweets
Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

Libyan PM due in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan
2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted

2 million people hit roads after travel curbs lifted
WORLD Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to travellers from Europe on June 3, three months after the country went into coronavirus lockdown, with all hopes pinned on reviving the key tourism industry as the summer season begins.    
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

Turkish Airlines distributes hygiene kits on planes

Turkish Airlines, which resumed its domestic flights this week, has taken additional measures in flights against the coronavirus.
SPORTS Infantino says player calls for Floyd justice should be ‘applauded’

Infantino says player calls for Floyd justice should be ‘applauded’     

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that footballers in Germany calling for justice for George Floyd during matches deserve applause rather than sanctions.