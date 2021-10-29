Turkey's UN envoy responds to Chinese allegations at Syria session

  • October 29 2021 09:58:57

UNITED NATIONS
Turkey’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations said on Oct. 28 that his country will not be lectured by those violating human rights and humanitarian laws. 

Feridun Sinirlioğlu was responding to his Chinese counterpart Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the U.N., who called on Ankara to comply with international humanitarian law in Syria.

Holding Turkey responsible for a decrease in the water level in the Euphrates River as well as water outages at the Allouk Water Station in northern Syria, Geng accused Turkey of occupying northeastern Syria.

Responding to the allegations, Sinirlioğlu said Turkey would not learn from those who violate international human rights law and humanitarian law.

“We don’t need any lecture from those who do violate international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

“In this context, let me also set the record straight on the Alouk Water Station: the reasons behind the problem are well-known and reflected in the reports of the [UN] Secretary-General. It is clear that both the PKK/YPG and the Syrian regime abuse this issue repeatedly for their ill-minded agendas,” he added.

The Turkish envoy further said that the terrorist group was a major factor destabilizing the region and it attacked both Turkey and civilians, adding bomb attacks in Afrin two weeks ago left six civilians dead.

He said the YPG/PKK terrorist group also prevented Syrian Yazidis and Syrian Kurds in Iraq from returning to their homes.

Sinirlioğlu said the YPG/PKK attacks were not limited to Syria, as the terrorist organization used its presence in Syria to target Turkey.

The Chinese claims came after Turkey joined 42 other nations last week in issuing a joint declaration expressing concern over human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Jab drive still slow in dozens of cities, says minister

Jab drive still slow in dozens of cities, says minister 
Biden arrives in Rome as domestic agenda still unfulfilled

Biden arrives in Rome as domestic agenda still unfulfilled

President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, his case could hinge on what’s happening in Washington, where he was struggling to finalize a major domestic legislative package.
UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia

'UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia'

U.K. companies are looking at Turkey as an alternative production base to Southeast Asia and have launched inquiries into the matter, the head of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey said on Oct 28.
Turkish football clubs allowed to accept 100% stadium capacity

Turkish football clubs allowed to accept 100% stadium capacity

Football stadiums in Turkey will return to 100% of their seating capacity by Nov. 9, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on Oct. 28.