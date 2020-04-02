Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

  • April 02 2020 13:58:00

Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys tourism season postponed to post-May

Turkey's tourism season is expected to postpone until after-May period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's culture and tourism minister said on April 2. 

"Hopefully, we will see that tourism activities will start again during the Ramadan Feast," Mehmet Nuri Ersoy noted.
Eid ul-Fitr, or Ramadan Feast, will be celebrated at the end of this May in 2020.

He added that the first activities will start with domestic tourists.

Antalya tightens control on travelers
Antalya tightens control on travelers

Turkey has earned $34.5 billion from tourism last year.

The minister urged tourism firms that they can benefit from the Short-Term Employment supports for their personnel.

If a firm's operations are suspended completely or partially due to a Force Majeure, such as the COVID19 pandemic, the government pays their personnel salaries.

"Amount of daily short employment allowance is 60% of daily gross average earning," according to the Turkish Employment Agency.

The virus infected 15,679 people in Turkey and caused 277 deaths so far.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Turkey struggles to keep the working class at home

    Turkey struggles to keep the working class at home

  3. Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

    Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

  4. Turkish Airlines extends suspension of global flights

    Turkish Airlines extends suspension of global flights

  5. Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

    Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus
Recommended
Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid

Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid
Antalya tightens control on travelers

Antalya tightens control on travelers
CHP leader says ‘no one should be left jobless’ during outbreak

CHP leader says ‘no one should be left jobless’ during outbreak
Hospital staff produced isolation stretchers from waste materials

Hospital staff produced isolation stretchers from waste materials
Istanbul imported COVID-19 cases from Europe, says minister

Istanbul imported COVID-19 cases from Europe, says minister
Turks baking more than usual during lockdown

Turks baking more than usual during lockdown
WORLD UN nuclear agency sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries

UN nuclear agency sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries

The U.N. atomic agency is sending an initial batch of equipment to about 40 countries with which they will be able to perform a standard test for the coronavirus involving a technique derived from nuclear science, it said on April 1.
ECONOMY Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

The Turkish government will take every precaution to make the people get through the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the treasury and finance minister has said in a video message.
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.