Turkey’s top court rejects Kavala’s appeal, rules his rights not violated

ANKARA

The Constitutional Court has rejected civil society activist and businessman Osman Kavala’s appeal for his release pending trial on the grounds that his detention since late 2017 did not violate his right to liberty and security.

The top court’s highest body, the General Assembly, with seven out of 15 judges voting in favor and eight against Kavala, has ruled that Kavala’s ongoing detention did not violate his rights, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Kavala applied to the Constitutional Court earlier this year, claiming that his detention was unlawful and therefore violated his right to liberty and security.

In February 2020, Kavala was acquitted of charges related to nationwide Gezi protests in mid-2013 but was arrested again for his alleged role in the mid-2016 coup attempt by the FETÖ. Kavala has rejected all charges.

The justification of the court’s ruling is expected to be released later.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses the FETÖ of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.