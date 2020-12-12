Turkey's tea exports rise 17% in Jan-Nov

  December 12 2020

TRABZON
Turkey earned over $15.4 million when it exported over 4,000 tons of tea to 100 countries in the first 11 months of 2020, according to Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association data.

Turkey's tea export revenue increased 17% in the January-November period year-on-year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

The country has exported 4,135 tons of tea during this period, which also rose 17% compared to the same period of 2019.

Belgium topped the list of countries to which Turkey exporting tea with a revenue worth over $4.8 million, followed Germany and the Netherlands, according to data.

"Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, tea export continues to increase its potential," Ahmet Hamdi Gürdoğan, the vice chairman of the association, said.

Gürdoğan pointed out that tea exports made a good start to 2020 and has maintained this good performance so far.

He also said the number of the countries to which tea is exported is on the rise, adding this is a leading indicator that the tea exports will reach higher figures in the coming period.

