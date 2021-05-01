Turkey’s TAV takes over ops at Almaty Airport

  • May 01 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s TAV takes over ops at Almaty Airport

ANKARA
Turkey’s TAV takes over ops at Almaty Airport

Prominent Turkish airport operator TAV Airports has taken over operations at Almaty Airport, Kazakhstan’s main and busiest aviation hub.

The airport’s capacity will be doubled with a $200 million investment to build a new international terminal, the operator said in a statement on April 30.

The investment is planned to be completed in less than three years.

TAV is now 85 percent beneficial owner of Almaty Airport and associated fuel and catering businesses, while the Kazakhstan Infrastructure Fund, managed by VPE Capital and backed by Kazyna Capital Management, holds the remaining 15 percent stake, it noted.

Almaty is the first airport in TAV’s portfolio where the company owns the airport instead of a time-limited concession as well as the 15th in its global network in nine countries.

Sani Şener, TAV Airports’ CEO, stressed the company will focus on realizing Almaty Airport’s growth potential to the fullest.

The company will also promote Almaty and Kazakhstan with their rich cultural heritage and diverse tourism opportunities, Şener pledged.

“Our expertise in route development will help to increase Almaty’s connectivity to the world,” he noted.

The southeastern province of Almaty – the country’s former capital city – is a strategic junction along China’s massive One Belt One Road project set to build trade routes with West Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The base of the flag carrier Air Astana, Almaty Airport served 6.4 million passengers in 2019, with a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year, the statement noted, adding the airport posted net profits in 2020 despite the traffic drop to 3.6 million in 2020 amid COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, Almaty was a major regional transportation hub for 26 passenger and 8 cargo airlines serving multiple destinations. Air Astana provided almost half of the passenger traffic while Turkish Airlines led in cargo.

In January, TAV signed a deal with Uzbekistan’s Innovative Development Ministry on cooperation in the fields of joint investment and innovative projects. TAV will cooperate with the Uzbek ministry in the modernization of airports and the implementation of a joint investment project for the construction of a new airport in Tashkent.

Turkey,

TURKEY Ministry protects all plants seeds of Turkey’s flora in 32 gene banks

Ministry protects all plants seeds of Turkey’s flora in 32 gene banks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  2. Nationwide lockdown begins with tight inspections

    Nationwide lockdown begins with tight inspections

  3. Long lockdown triggers exodus from big cities

    Long lockdown triggers exodus from big cities

  4. Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul

    Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul

  5. Turkey not to have problem in supply of COVID-19 vaccines: President

    Turkey not to have problem in supply of COVID-19 vaccines: President
Recommended
Turkey ranks 3rd worldwide with LNG import rises in 2020

Turkey ranks 3rd worldwide with LNG import rises in 2020
Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1

Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1
Turkeys exports hit $50 bln in Q1

Turkey's exports hit $50 bln in Q1

Turkey, TRNC ink oil, electricity cooperation protocols

Turkey, TRNC ink oil, electricity cooperation protocols
Thodex customers lost around $108 million: Minister

Thodex customers lost around $108 million: Minister
Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2021-22

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2021-22
WORLD Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

A judge ordered the government on April 29 to explain why guards repeatedly flash light into Ghislaine Maxwell’s cell overnight, an action her lawyers say may have led to a bruise over one eye as she awaits trial in an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy with ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.
ECONOMY Turkey ranks 3rd worldwide with LNG import rises in 2020

Turkey ranks 3rd worldwide with LNG import rises in 2020

Turkey ranked third in the world after China and India with an annual growth of 1.3 million tonnes in LNG imports in 2020, according to the latest report of the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL).
SPORTS Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş increased its points advantage to five in the Turkish Süper Lig after mid-week games as it prepares to take on Hatayspor on May 1.