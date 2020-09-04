Turkey's south records hottest September in history

  • September 04 2020 09:19:31

Turkey's south records hottest September in history

ADANA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's south records hottest September in history

Several of Turkey's southern provinces saw the hottest September in history, according to the country's meteorological department on Sept. 3. 

Adana registered 45.1 degrees Celsius (113.1 degrees Fahrenheit) which is the highest temperature in the province as the previous hottest September was recorded in 1994 with 43.2 degrees Celsius (109.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the Turkish State Meteorological Service said.

The temperature in other southern provinces - Osmaniye 45.3 C (113.5 F), Mersin 41.5 C (106.7 F) and Hatay 42.6 C (108.6 F) - broke previous records from 1994, 1946 and 1994, respectively.

Due to the high humidity and temperature, people preferred to stay at homes.

Referring to the announcement of 2019 as the second-hottest year ever recorded, Levent Kurnaz, a Turkish climate scientist, had told Anadolu Agency in January that it was not a surprise as "every year after that will be hotter than the previous year."

Mentioning scientific predictions, he went on to say that from now on, "cool years" will be defined as an exception rather than "hotter years," which means the warming trend will continue to worsen.

On Jan. 15, NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and World Meteorological Organization confirmed that 2019 was the second-hottest year ever recorded.

