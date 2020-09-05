Turkey's ruling party spokesperson slams Greek website

  • September 05 2020 09:55:44

Turkey's ruling party spokesperson slams Greek website

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys ruling party spokesperson slams Greek website

Turkey's ruling party on Sept. 4 condemned a Greek website for publishing private details of Anadolu Agency staff and calling them spies.

"It is barbarism how the fascists are targeting Anadolu Agency staff in Greece," Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the Justice and Development AKP, said on Twitter.

Anadolu Agency's Athens Representative Tevfik Durul and photojournalist Ayhan Mehmet flew from the Greek capital Athens to Rhodes and reached the Meis Island by ship to cover recent developments there.

The Greece-based anti-Turkish website Turkikanea.gr published Wednesday a provocative editorial, threatening the Turkish journalists and calling them “spies”.

The Greek website published the passport identity page of one of the journalists which should only be kept by Greek authorities and not shared with anyone.

“Why do we allow Turkish spies of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to go to Meis? Why did we let them set foot on the island? Don’t we know what these MIT spies are trying to do? We hope the authorities will do what is necessary!” it said.

Çelik said it is “unacceptable for the Greek authorities to avoid the issue.”

“The Greek authorities need to make clear whether they are in favor of fascists or press freedom. The Greek authorities must find these fascists and do what is necessary," the spokesman added.

According to recent media reports, the Greek authorities deployed military units to the island of Meis. Turkey slammed the move, recalling that the island has had a demilitarized status since the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

Tensions between the two neighbors have recently escalated over the issue of energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Journalist,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

    Man who sold watermelons in Lamborghini gets fined

  2. It is not big deal, says cult leader about sexual abuse

    It is not big deal, says cult leader about sexual abuse

  3. ‘Hagia Sophia of Bursa’ falls to ruin after 7 years of disrepair

    ‘Hagia Sophia of Bursa’ falls to ruin after 7 years of disrepair

  4. President Erdoğan meets KRG President Barzani

    President Erdoğan meets KRG President Barzani

  5. NATO says talks begin despite Greece’s denial 

    NATO says talks begin despite Greece’s denial 
Recommended
EU Council calls for multilateral summit on east Med

EU Council calls for multilateral summit on east Med

Turkey supports military talks initiative with Greece: Defense minister

Turkey supports military talks initiative with Greece: Defense minister
NATO says talks begin despite Greece’s denial

NATO says talks begin despite Greece’s denial 
President Erdoğan meets KRG President Barzani

President Erdoğan meets KRG President Barzani
Russian drill in NAVTEX area does not practice joint exercise with Turkey, says ministry

Russian drill in NAVTEX area does not practice joint exercise with Turkey, says ministry
Erdoğan, Merkel discuss east Med via video link

Erdoğan, Merkel discuss east Med via video link
WORLD France ceaselessly wearing down NATO: Op-ed

France ceaselessly wearing down NATO: Op-ed

As will be remembered, French President Emmanuel Macron declared NATO “brain dead” in an interview with The Economist in November last year. 
ECONOMY Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

Germany, UK, Spain absorb half of Turkey’s textile exports

Turkey’s ready wear and confection sector shipped goods to more than 160 countries in August but, three countries, namely Germany, the U.K and Spain absorbed nearly half of the industry’s $1.5 billion worth exports in the month.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe part ways with Tolgay Arslan

Fenerbahçe part ways with Tolgay Arslan

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe parted ways with midfielder Tolgay Arslan on Sept. 4.