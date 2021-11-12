Turkey's retail sales volume jumps 16% in September

ANKARA

Turkey’s retail sales volume, a marker of growing consumer spending, surged 16% in September compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority said on Nov. 12.

Non-food sales- excluding automotive fuel- jumped 24.2%, while automotive sales climbed 7.4% year-on-year in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Food, drink, and tobacco sales rose 6.7% in the same period, TÜİK data showed.

Textile, clothing, and footwear sales rose the most among non-food items, climbing 54.3% from September 2020, while sales by mail order and the internet soared 47.1%.

On a monthly basis, Turkey’s retail sales volume rose 1.2% in August.



