Turkey's reform era to benefit politics, foreign policy: Presidential spokesperson

  • November 22 2020 10:06:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s new era of reforms in the economy and judiciary will considerably contribute to politics and foreign policy, according to the Turkish presidential spokesperson.

“It will make our work flow faster both at home and abroad. This will have many positive effects on economy, politics, society, and foreign policy,” İbrahim Kalın told news channel NTV on Nov. 21.

Kalın reminded that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Nov. 13 a new period of reforms, saying that the new steps will raise the standards for democratic rights and freedom of people.

He also stressed that protecting the balance between security and freedom is essential.

“This is a very sensitive balance. Not so easy, as well,” he said.

“Turkey is the only NATO member which simultaneously fights three terror groups,” he noted, highlighting the great fight the country launched against terrorism.

Kalın said one also has to think about the security of life and property, as well as border security and migration, along with all these issues, and added: “But none of these mean that freedoms and democracy are restricted or eliminated.

“Taking steps to maintain balance marks a period that will make us free, democratic, and safe.”

Turkish troops’ deployment in Karabakh

On the latest situation in Azerbaijan, Kalın said Turkey is already present there in line with agreements as the two countries have deep-rooted relations.

“We are already there. Our military training and cooperation agreements date back to very old times due to our very special relations with Azerbaijan,” Kalın said.

He added that Turkey will continue to be there as a monitoring force.

He stressed that normalization of relations with Armenia in the medium and long terms would be in the interest of the whole region, especially of Armenia.

New clashes erupted Sept. 27 and the Armenian army continued attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements for 44 days.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during this time.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan, and a defeat for Armenia.

On Tuesday, Turkey's parliament approved the deployment of Turkish troops in Azerbaijan for a year.

Turkey and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint Turkish-Russian center to monitor the Karabakh peace deal.

