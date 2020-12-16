Turkey's presidential advisory board slams US sanctions

  • December 16 2020 09:04:02

Turkey's presidential advisory board slams US sanctions

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Presidential High Advisory Board on Dec. 15 condemned the U.S. unilateral sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, said the country’s communications director.

The meeting of the board, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, lasted almost one and a half an hour.

In a statement, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the board discussed the U.S.’ sanctions decision and matters pertaining to education and family institution.

The U.S.’ decision of unilateral sanctions on Turkey, a NATO ally, was condemned, it said, adding the steps to be taken against this wrong decision on issues of national security and sovereignty of Turkey were evaluated.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defense system from the U.S. proved fruitless, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 shield.

U.S. officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose next-generation F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems, and pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

It has repeatedly urged a working group to clear up the technical compatibility issues.

The U.S. on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

The sanctions, coming under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), target the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), including Ismail Demir, head of the SSB, and three other officials.

Altun said the Presidential High Advisory Board meeting also evaluated steps that can be taken as a state and a nation to protect and strengthen the individual, family and society.

The statement said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed the importance of the education system should be based on love, respect, morality, compassion and grace, emphasizing the sensitivity of developing the minds and hearts of children and young people.

