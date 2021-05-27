Turkey's president says NATO summit with Biden to mark new era

  • May 27 2021 08:55:00

Turkey's president says NATO summit with Biden to mark new era

ANKARA
Turkeys president says NATO summit with Biden to mark new era

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 26 that a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden during a NATO summit next month will mark the beginning of a new era.

"We care about our long-standing, rooted and multidimensional alliance with the U.S. Although there are differences of ideas from time to time, our partnership and alliance have managed to overcome all kinds of predicaments," Erdoğan said in a video conference before meeting U.S.-based companies' executives.

"From Syria to Libya, and from fighting against terrorism to energy, and from trade to investments, we have a serious potential of cooperation with the U.S.," he said.

Erdoğan said that Turkey and the U.S. should bring mechanisms for economic strategy and partnership to life, and he is aiming for a $100 billion trade volume between the two countries.

He asked the U.S. to take more constructive steps amid additional tariffs on aluminum and steel, and noted Biden's comments on 1915 events have brought an additional burden on US-Turkey relations.

"We have always supported multinational companies that invested in our country, created employment and contributed to our economic development," he told.

"In improving our economic and trade relations, we are happy to see that the new US administration has the same will as we have," Erdoğan said, noting that Turkey has never resorted to protectionism economic policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said none of the supply-chain setbacks seen in other countries during the pandemic were witnessed in Turkey. "We have differentiated positively during that time in areas of investment, employment, production, logistics, public safety, and social support," he said.

Erdoğan noted that Turkey's economy expanded 1.8% in 2020 - the highest growth rate of any country among the G20 after China.

Later, Erdoğan held a roundtable call with 20 U.S. corporate chief executives to highlight both countries' growing cooperation. Executives from Microsoft and Netflix were among those joined the call.

 

President erdoğan, CEOs,

ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

    Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

  2. Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

    Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

  3. Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

    Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

  4. President Erdoğan lends support to interior minister

    President Erdoğan lends support to interior minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738
Recommended
Turkey denounces UN officials remarks on Gaza attacks

Turkey denounces UN official's remarks on Gaza attacks
Turkish, US officials to hold political talks in Ankara

Turkish, US officials to hold political talks in Ankara
Polish leader visits Istanbul monument of envoy who saved Jews from Holocaust

Polish leader visits Istanbul monument of envoy who saved Jews from Holocaust
Turkish foreign minister to visit Greece on May 31

Turkish foreign minister to visit Greece on May 31
Turkish foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart

Turkish foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart
Turkey sends aid to India to fight COVID-19

Turkey sends aid to India to fight COVID-19

WORLD Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Switzerland on May 26 called off years of talks with the European Union aimed at sealing a cooperation agreement with Bern’s largest trading partner, in a move which angered Brussels.
ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports increased by 24.03 percent to 257,764 tonnes in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data from the country's energy watchdog.

SPORTS Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Turkish defender Merih Demiral believes that the delay of the 2020 European Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic is advantageous for the Turkish national team.