Turkey's population tops 83.15 million in 2019

ANKARA

Turkey's population hit 83.15 million as of the end of 2019, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Feb. 4.

Official figures revealed that the population residing in Turkey increased by 1,151,115 people year-on-year.

"Male population was 41,721,136 people and female population was 41,433,861 people," TÜİK said.

While 50.2 percent of the population were males in 2019, some 49.8 percent were females, according to TÜİK.

Fresh data also showed that the annual population growth rate increased to 1.39 percent in 2019 from 1.47 percent in 2018.

The proportion of population residing in province and district centers increased to 92.8 percent in 2019 from 92.3 percent in 2018, TÜİK’s report said. The proportion of population living in towns and villages decreased to 7.2 percent from 7.7 percent

Istanbul’s population over 15 million

The most populated province was Istanbul with 15,519,267 inhabitants, constituting 18.66 percent of Turkey’s population.

Istanbul was followed by the capital Ankara with 5,639,076 inhabitants, the Aegean province of İzmir with 4,367,251 inhabitants, the western province of Bursa with 3,056,120 inhabitants and the southern province of Antalya with 2,511,700 inhabitants, respectively.

The least populated province was the eastern province of Tunceli with 84,660 inhabitants.

Population in working age group increases

The population rate in the 15-64 working age group became 67.8 percent; the proportion of children aged 0-14 became 23.1 percent and the proportion of population aged 65 and over became 9.1 percent in 2019.

The population density, which is the number of persons per square kilometer, increased by one person compared to 2018 and reached 108 in 2019.

The province with the highest number of persons per square kilometer was Istanbul with 2,987 persons. This province was followed by Kocaeli with 541 persons and İzmir with 364 persons. The eastern province of Tunceli had the smallest population density with 11 persons per square kilometer.

The population density of the Central Anatolian province of Konya, which has the largest surface area, was 57, same as 2018, and the population density of the northwestern province of Yalova, which has the smallest surface area, was 320.