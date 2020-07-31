Turkey’s new social media law put into effect

  • July 31 2020 16:15:16

Turkey’s new social media law put into effect

ANKARA
Turkey’s new social media law put into effect

A law that sets new rules for social media platforms in Turkey was published in the Official Gazette and put into force on July 30.

The Turkish Parliament passed the bill that gives authorities more powers to control social media content on July 29. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supported the bill, while the opposition parties objected to the argument that the legislation will lead to greater censorship in the country.

The CHP earlier indicated that they might apply to the Constitutional Court for social media regulation.

The law requires international social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to appoint Turkish-based representatives to address authorities’ concerns over content and includes deadlines for removal of material they take exception to.

Companies could face fines, the blocking of advertisements or have bandwidth slashed by up to 90 percent, essentially blocking access, under the new regulations on cases such as if they fail to designate a representative or if the content that has been found unacceptable is not removed or blocked within 24 hours.

Administrative fines for providers who fail to meet obligations would be raised to encourage compliance. Previously, fines were between 10,000-100,000 Turkish Liras ($1,500 - $15,000), but the amount would now be between 1 million - 10 million Liras ($146,165 - $1,461,650).

If the representative will be a real entity, not a legal one, it has to be a Turkish citizen. The new legislation requires user data from social media networks to be stored in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Greece to discuss thorny issues in Ankara: Defense minister

    Turkey, Greece to discuss thorny issues in Ankara: Defense minister

  2. Turkey celebrates Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha

    Turkey celebrates Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha

  3. Education Ministry ‘assessing four scenarios’ to reopen schools during outbreak

    Education Ministry ‘assessing four scenarios’ to reopen schools during outbreak

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,674 as daily cases increase by 967

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,674 as daily cases increase by 967

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkish fighter jets in Azerbaijan for joint drill

Turkish fighter jets in Azerbaijan for joint drill
At least 9 ISIL suspects detained in Diyarbakır

At least 9 ISIL suspects detained in Diyarbakır

Russian, Turkish diplomats to discuss Libya in Moscow

Russian, Turkish diplomats to discuss Libya in Moscow
Turkish leader, Qatari emir exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

Turkish leader, Qatari emir exchange Eid al-Adha greetings
Turkish, Greek officials to meet in capital Ankara: Minister

Turkish, Greek officials to meet in capital Ankara: Minister
Turkey celebrates Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha

Turkey celebrates Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha
WORLD Afghan truce begins ahead of possible talks

Afghan truce begins ahead of possible talks

Afghans offered prayers marking the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha on July 31 as a three-day ceasefire between Taliban and government forces began, with many hoping the truce will lead to peace talks and the end of nearly two decades of conflict.
ECONOMY Turkey gives services, tradesmen tax relief over virus

Turkey gives services, tradesmen tax relief over virus

The government has announced that the Value Added Tax (VAT) will be lowered until the end of the year for some sectors, while the rental withholding will be cut in half for all businesses to the economy weather the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said.
SPORTS Fatih Karagümrük moves to Turkish Süper Lig

Fatih Karagümrük moves to Turkish Süper Lig

Istanbul club Fatih Karagümrük was promoted to Turkish Süper Lig next season after defeating Adana Demirspor on July 30 in Ankara.