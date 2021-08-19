Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in June

  • August 19 2021 11:19:45

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in June

ANKARA
Turkeys net intl investment position improves in June

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) showed a recovery this June, falling 25% compared to end-2020, the Turkish Central Bank said on Aug. 19. 

The country's external assets climbed 7.4% to $274.4 billion while its liabilities against non-residents slipped 12.4% to $555 billion in the same period.

"The NIIP, defined as the difference between Turkey’s external assets and liabilities, posted minus $280.6 billion at the end of June 2021, in comparison to minus $378.3 billion at the end of 2020," the bank said in a statement.

Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP-which can be either positive or negative- is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation’s government, the private sector, and its citizens.

Reserve assets climbed 4.7%, hitting $97.7 billion, while other investments rose nearly 11% to $120.1 billion during the same period.

Currency and bank deposits, one of the sub-items of other investments, stood at $52.4 billion at the end of this June, up 24.9% from the end of last year.

On the liabilities side, direct investment- equity capital plus other
capital - as of end-June totaled $142.2 billion, down 35.5% from end-2020 "with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates," it said.

This January to June, the average US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 7.90, while last year one dollar was exchanged for 7.02 Turkish liras on average.

Central Bank data also showed that banks’ total external loan stock was $72.3 billion, up 1.3% from the end of last year, while other sectors’ total external loan stock stood at $99 billion, up 2.2%.

TURKEY Health minister urges third dose of virus vaccine

Health minister urges third dose of virus vaccine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Antalya welcomes over 4 million tourists

    Antalya welcomes over 4 million tourists

  2. Daily death toll from virus on the rise despite vaccinations

    Daily death toll from virus on the rise despite vaccinations

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey still willing to protect Kabul airport

    Erdoğan says Turkey still willing to protect Kabul airport

  4. US denies Erdoğan-Biden deal on Afghan refugees

    US denies Erdoğan-Biden deal on Afghan refugees

  5. Turkey takes necessary measures for safety of troops in Kabul: Minister

    Turkey takes necessary measures for safety of troops in Kabul: Minister
Recommended
Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $121.7 bln in June

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $121.7 bln in June
Turkey eyes comprehensive free trade pacts to boost exports

Turkey eyes comprehensive free trade pacts to boost exports
Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey
Antalya welcomes over 4 million tourists

Antalya welcomes over 4 million tourists
Home prices rise 2.7 pct in June

Home prices rise 2.7 pct in June
Turkish machinery exports hit $13 bln in first 7 months

Turkish machinery exports hit $13 bln in first 7 months
WORLD Top German court rejects appeals in neo-Nazi killings case

Top German court rejects appeals in neo-Nazi killings case

Germany’s highest court has rejected the appeals of three people who were convicted in one of the country’s most high-profile murder trials involving a far-right group.
ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $121.7 bln in June

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $121.7 bln in June

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled at $121.7 billion as of end-June, the country’s Central Bank revealed on Aug. 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

Galatasaray confirmed on Aug. 18 that defender Marcao was left off its squad for assaulting teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.