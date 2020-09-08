Turkey's Naturel Enerji to develop solar plant in Italy

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish companies Naturel Enerji and Berkteks Insaat, have signed a project development and turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for an 11-megawatt solar power plant project in Italy, Naturel Enerji said in a statement on Sept. 8.

The total value of the contract is €12 million, excluding VAT with Naturel Enerji providing project funding.

According to the statement, the project is considered one of the important solar power plants in Italy and Europe and is also significant for Turkish Investors and EPC contractors in terms of its size, characteristics, location and context.

The companies will undertake project development, EPC, a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and project financing on a turnkey basis.

The plant will be built on solar tracker systems, and the electricity produced will be sold through PPAs to private consumers.