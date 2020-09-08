Turkey's Naturel Enerji to develop solar plant in Italy

  • September 08 2020 11:53:00

Turkey's Naturel Enerji to develop solar plant in Italy

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys Naturel Enerji to develop solar plant in Italy

Turkish companies Naturel Enerji and Berkteks Insaat, have signed a project development and turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for an 11-megawatt solar power plant project in Italy, Naturel Enerji said in a statement on Sept. 8.

The total value of the contract is €12 million, excluding VAT with Naturel Enerji providing project funding.

According to the statement, the project is considered one of the important solar power plants in Italy and Europe and is also significant for Turkish Investors and EPC contractors in terms of its size, characteristics, location and context.

The companies will undertake project development, EPC, a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and project financing on a turnkey basis.

The plant will be built on solar tracker systems, and the electricity produced will be sold through PPAs to private consumers.

Turkey, energy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

    Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

  2. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  3. The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

    The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

  4. Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

    Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

  5. Turkish court gives Istanbul gunman 40-plus life terms

    Turkish court gives Istanbul gunman 40-plus life terms
Recommended
Newly launched Türkiye Sigorta insures Tuna-1 well

Newly launched Türkiye Sigorta insures Tuna-1 well
Turkeys daily power consumption up 13.4 pct on Sept 7

Turkey's daily power consumption up 13.4 pct on Sept 7
Turkish Treasury sees $5.7 bln cash surplus in August

Turkish Treasury sees $5.7 bln cash surplus in August

The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President

The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 
Türkiye Sigorta to become global player, says finance minister

Türkiye Sigorta to become global player, says finance minister
Some 4,000 women join financial literacy program

Some 4,000 women join financial literacy program
WORLD China passed extraordinary virus test, says bullish Xi

China passed 'extraordinary' virus test, says bullish Xi

China has passed "an extraordinary and historic test" with its handling of the coronavirus, President Xi Jinping said on Sept. 8 at a triumphant awards ceremony for medical professionals decorated with bugle calls and applause.
ECONOMY Newly launched Türkiye Sigorta insures Tuna-1 well

Newly launched Türkiye Sigorta insures Tuna-1 well

Türkiye Sigorta, the country’s newly launched state-owned insurance company, has issued its first insurance policy to the Tuna-1 well, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.