Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

ISTANBUL

Data analytics company NielsenIQ Turkey has identified Turkey’s most technological brands in 26 categories by conducting online surveys.

Koç Holding’s Arçelik received “Turkey’s Most Technological Domestic Brand” and “the Most Technological Brand of the COVID-19 Era” awards, whereas Garanti BBVA was chosen as the most technological bank.

Tech Brands surveys were conducted with 1,000 people in 12 of Turkey’s 81 provinces in December 2020.

“The social isolation and quarantine practices that came out with the pandemic have created a catalyst effect in the deeper introduction of technology into our lives. In this period, we have seen that brands that understand the new expectations and needs of consumers and respond quickly and neatly to these expectations and needs have encountered successful results,” NielsenIQ Turkey CEO Didem Şekerel Erdoğan said.

Research company Pazarlamasyon cooperated with NielsenIQ Turkey to conduct the surveys in the second year in a row.

“Given that technology is constantly changing and transforming, I think that this collaboration with NielsenIQ is very important for the future of brands,” said Necip Murat, CEO of Pazarlamasyon.

Some of the sectoral winners of Turkey Tech Brands are as follows:

Fuel: Opet; personal computer: Casper; mobile phone: Samsung; home wear: LC Waikiki; house cleaning product: Domestos; airline: Turkish Airlines; fast delivery application: Getir; cargo: Yurtiçi Kargo; participating bank: Ziraat Katılım; personal care: Gratis; small home appliances: Arzum; online shopping: Trendyol; automotive: Renault; supermarket: Migros and telecommunication: Türk Telekom.