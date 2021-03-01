Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

  • March 01 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

Data analytics company NielsenIQ Turkey has identified Turkey’s most technological brands in 26 categories by conducting online surveys.

Koç Holding’s Arçelik received “Turkey’s Most Technological Domestic Brand” and “the Most Technological Brand of the COVID-19 Era” awards, whereas Garanti BBVA was chosen as the most technological bank.

Tech Brands surveys were conducted with 1,000 people in 12 of Turkey’s 81 provinces in December 2020.

“The social isolation and quarantine practices that came out with the pandemic have created a catalyst effect in the deeper introduction of technology into our lives. In this period, we have seen that brands that understand the new expectations and needs of consumers and respond quickly and neatly to these expectations and needs have encountered successful results,” NielsenIQ Turkey CEO Didem Şekerel Erdoğan said.

Research company Pazarlamasyon cooperated with NielsenIQ Turkey to conduct the surveys in the second year in a row.

“Given that technology is constantly changing and transforming, I think that this collaboration with NielsenIQ is very important for the future of brands,” said Necip Murat, CEO of Pazarlamasyon.

Some of the sectoral winners of Turkey Tech Brands are as follows:
Fuel: Opet; personal computer: Casper; mobile phone: Samsung; home wear: LC Waikiki; house cleaning product: Domestos; airline: Turkish Airlines; fast delivery application: Getir; cargo: Yurtiçi Kargo; participating bank: Ziraat Katılım; personal care: Gratis; small home appliances: Arzum; online shopping: Trendyol; automotive: Renault; supermarket: Migros and telecommunication: Türk Telekom.

nielsen,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey readying to move to normalization phase

    Turkey readying to move to normalization phase

  2. Turkey summons Iranian envoy over disturbing remarks by Iran’s Baghdad ambassador

    Turkey summons Iranian envoy over disturbing remarks by Iran’s Baghdad ambassador

  3. Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat

    Turkey cannot be excluded from Eastern Mediterranean, says former Greek diplomat

  4. Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

    Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

  5. Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar

    Turkish army ready to fight ISIL, but US should cut support to YPG: Akar
Recommended
Demirören Holding takes over Azerbaijan’s lottery company

Demirören Holding takes over Azerbaijan’s lottery company
Norways sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey

Norway's sovereign fund invests $812 million in Turkey
Turkey to add indigenous heavy machine gun to inventory

Turkey to add indigenous heavy machine gun to inventory
Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May

Turkish Treasury to repay over $21.2 bln debt in March-May
Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021

Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021
Economists expect rise in Turkeys February inflation

Economists expect rise in Turkey's February inflation
WORLD Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman came to Dubai’s port for repairs on Feb. 28, days after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran.
ECONOMY Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

Turkey’s most technologically advanced brands unveiled

Data analytics company NielsenIQ Turkey has identified Turkey’s most technological brands in 26 categories by conducting online surveys.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor to maintain league lead

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-0 in a Süper Lig week 27 match on Feb. 27 to keep a hold on their lead in Turkey's top-tier football division.