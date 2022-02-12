Turkey’s most iconic psychiatrist dies

ISTANBUL

Haydar Dümen, a prominent Turkish psychiatrist and one of Turkey’s most-read columnists, died on Feb. 10 after contracting COVID-19, his wife has confirmed.

Speaking to private broadcaster CNN Türk on Feb. 11, Gül Dümen said that her 91-year-old husband had been under treatment for coronavirus for a while.

He tried to find remedies for a series of psychological-based sexual disorders such as erectile dysfunction, vaginismus and first night fear, in his own unique style, and answered readers’ letters.

Dümen, who boldly and semi-humorously tackled the problems seen as taboo by a significant part of Turkish society, was considered an iconic figure in the media world.

“He was the most vibrant doctors in Turkey. He was known not only for his writings on sexuality, but also for his love of animals. Rest in peace,” said Mehmet Coşkundeniz, a Posta daily columnist who shared the same page with Dümen for many years.

Beginning his career as a neuropsychiatry specialist in 1958 and having worked nonstop both in state-run hospitals and in his own private practice for about 60 years, Dümen had written 27 books, mostly about sexual life.

He was also known for his passion for crows. He had six freely flying crows in his house.