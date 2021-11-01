Turkey's manufacturing PMI at 51.2 in October

  • November 01 2021 11:26:01

Turkey's manufacturing PMI at 51.2 in October

ANKARA
Turkeys manufacturing PMI at 51.2 in October

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 51.2 in October, according to fresh figures released on Nov. 1.

The PMI slipped from 52.5 in September, signing of a slowdown in the country's manufacturing sector last month due to problems in supply chains, limited demand and production, read a monthly report by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and London-based global data firm IHS Markit.

"Signs of a slowdown were evident in the data covering output and new orders, which both moderated at the start of the final quarter of the year," it noted.

The report said the production was scaled back in October for the first time during five months with difficulties.

Global semiconductor shortage hit new orders in the country, it said. "In contrast to the picture for total new businesses, new export orders continued to expand, and at a solid pace."

On the inflation side, the report said, restricting demand and production, supply shortages, and currency weakness caused price rises in the last month.

Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit, said: "The supply constraints that we have noted in recent months have really started to bite now and are actively limiting volumes of output and new orders in the Turkish manufacturing sector, with key items such as electronic components often unavailable."

"The fourth quarter, therefore, looks to be one filled with headwinds for firms, although one positive from the latest PMI survey was that new export orders continued to rise," he added.

Economy,

TURKEY Schools will not close again, says Health Minister Koca

Schools will not close again, says Health Minister Koca
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

    Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

  2. Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

    Lockdown, stricter measures not on the cards yet, says expert

  3. US positive on Turkey’s bid to purchase 40 F-16s: Erdoğan

    US positive on Turkey’s bid to purchase 40 F-16s: Erdoğan

  4. Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

    Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

  5. Turkey, US agree on formation of joint mechanism to strengthen ties

    Turkey, US agree on formation of joint mechanism to strengthen ties
Recommended
G20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

G20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
Some 400,000 people visit Turkeys first indigenous car

Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car
UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia

'UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia'
Turkish trade body, German SMEs group ink cooperation deal

Turkish trade body, German SMEs group ink cooperation deal
Central Bank governor stresses narrowing current account gap

Central Bank governor stresses narrowing current account gap
Turkey to spend $3.157 bln fund for green climate-friendly projects: Erdoğan

Turkey to spend $3.157 bln fund for green climate-friendly projects: Erdoğan
WORLD Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case

Shanghai Disneyland closed over single Covid case

Shanghai Disneyland was closed on Nov. 1 over a single coronavirus case, as Chinese authorities pressed ahead with their zero-infection strategy ahead of the Winter Olympics.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing PMI at 51.2 in October

Turkey's manufacturing PMI at 51.2 in October

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 51.2 in October, according to fresh figures released on Nov. 1.
SPORTS Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray on Oct. 31 beat Gaziantep FK 2-0 in a Turkish Spor Toto Süper Lig match for a valuable victory as their archrivals Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe suffered defeats each in the same week.