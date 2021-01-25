Turkey’s manufacturing capacity use inches down in Jan

  • January 25 2021 11:35:16

Turkey’s manufacturing capacity use inches down in Jan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s manufacturing capacity use inches down in Jan

Turkey’s manufacturing industry used 75.4% of its production capacity in January, marking a slight drop month-on-month, the country's Central Bank reported on Jan. 25. 

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the manufacturing industry inched down by 0.2 percentage points from 75.6% last month.

The CUR figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

It said the monthly data does not reflect the bank’s views or predictions, while some 1,700 companies responded to the survey in January.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 77.8% for intermediate goods, while non-durable consumer goods posted the lowest CUR with 70.6%.

Among more than 20 sectors, the highest CUR was seen in wood and wood/cork products - excluding furniture - at 85.4%. January's lowest capacity usage was recorded by leather and related products at 58%.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey receives second batch of 6.5 million doses of virus vaccine

    Turkey receives second batch of 6.5 million doses of virus vaccine

  2. Struggling with drought, Turkey to collect rainwater

    Struggling with drought, Turkey to collect rainwater

  3. Efforts to rescue kidnapped personnel continue intensely: Erdoğan

    Efforts to rescue kidnapped personnel continue intensely: Erdoğan

  4. Paintings by coup leader cannot find buyers even at bargain price

    Paintings by coup leader cannot find buyers even at bargain price

  5. Experts warn of surge in COVID-19 cases amid school break

    Experts warn of surge in COVID-19 cases amid school break
Recommended
Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Jan

Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Jan
Solid showing in Turkish furniture exports despite virus

Solid showing in Turkish furniture exports despite virus
Ukraine can learn much from Turkeys defense growth, says Deputy PM

Ukraine can learn much from Turkey's defense growth, says Deputy PM
S&P affirms Turkeys credit rating

S&P affirms Turkey's credit rating
OECD opens its 5th regional center in Istanbul

OECD opens its 5th regional center in Istanbul
Price hikes in raw materials fuel food inflation, says Turkish chamber

Price hikes in raw materials fuel food inflation, says Turkish chamber
WORLD Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor: Source

Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor: Source

Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told The Associated Press.

ECONOMY Turkey’s manufacturing capacity use inches down in Jan

Turkey’s manufacturing capacity use inches down in Jan

Turkey’s manufacturing industry used 75.4% of its production capacity in January, marking a slight drop month-on-month, the country's Central Bank reported on Jan. 25. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.