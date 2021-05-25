Turkey's manufacturing capacity usage down in May

  • May 25 2021 11:41:00

Turkey's manufacturing capacity usage down in May

ANKARA
Turkeys manufacturing capacity usage down in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the Turkish manufacturing industry fell on a monthly basis in May, according to official data announced on May 25. 

Local manufacturing industry units operated at 75.3% of their capacity this month, down 0.6 percentage points from March, according to a survey by the Turkish Central Bank.

The CUR figures are based on the responses of local units to the business tendency survey.

The Turkish Central Bank said that 1,746 companies responded to the survey this month, while the monthly data did not reflect the bank's views or predictions.

Among the main industrial groups, the CUR was highest in intermediate goods with 79.1%, while the lowest capacity usage was 69% in investment goods.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products - excluding furniture - with 83.6% in the month, while the lowest rate was seen in leather production with 60.3%.

Turkey, Economy,

TURKEY Turkey under attack, says interior minister

Turkey under attack, says interior minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

    Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

  2. Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

    Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

  3. Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

    Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

  4. Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

    Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

  5. Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

    Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot
Recommended
Turkish Treasury borrows $1bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1bln through auctions
Chinese smartphone maker Tecno Mobile starts production in Turkey

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno Mobile starts production in Turkey
Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister
Online event to discuss Turkeys drone program

Online event to discuss Turkey's drone program
Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair

Turkish students awarded in int’l science fair
WORLD Top US diplomat lands in Israel to solidify ceasefire

Top US diplomat lands in Israel to 'solidify' ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on May 25, days after an Egypt-brokered truce halted fighting between the Jewish state and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity usage down in May

Turkey's manufacturing capacity usage down in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the Turkish manufacturing industry fell on a monthly basis in May, according to official data announced on May 25. 
SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.