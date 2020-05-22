Turkey’s manufacturing capacity rises in May

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 62.6% of its capacity in May, the country's Central Bank said on May 22.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the sector rose 1 percentage points on a monthly basis, the bank survey showed.

The figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Some 1,727 companies responded to the survey this month.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 68.5% for food and beverage, while durable consumer goods posted the lowest rate with 45.3%.

Among more than 20 sectors, the highest CUR was posted by manufacturers of paper and paper products at 85.3%, and May's lowest capacity usage was seen in manufacturers of leather products at 34%.