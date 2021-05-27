Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

  • May 27 2021 09:24:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports increased by 24.03 percent to 257,764 tonnes in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data from the country's energy watchdog.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority's (EMRA) data showed that Turkey's imports came from the U.S., Algeria, Kazakhstan, Russia, the Bahama Islands and Norway.

Turkey's LPG production in March fell to 73,112 tonnes, marking a year-on-year drop of 23.09 percent.

Exports also saw a decrease of 0.61 percent to 17,895 tonnes in March from 18,005 tonnes in March 2020.

Total LPG sales, however, in March increased by 13.78 percent to around 320,985 tonnes, comprising 255,397 tonnes of autogas, 56,507 tonnes of bottled LPG, and 9,081 tonnes of bulk LPG.

