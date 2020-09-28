Turkey’s licensed power generation down 0.4 pct in July

ANKARA

Turkey’s electricity production decreased by 0.4 percent in July 2020 compared to the same month last year, according to the latest data reported by the national energy watchdog.

Total electricity production was down to approximately 27,462 million kilowatt-hours (kWh), from 27,565 million kWh in July 2019, Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) announced in its electricity market report for July.

Turkey produced its electricity from several sources; 25.2 percent from hydropower, 24.1 percent from natural gas, 21.9 percent from import coal and 12.4 percent from lignite. Wind, geothermal, biomass, hard coal, asphaltite, solar power and fuel oil generated the remaining share.

Industrial sector consumption saw the biggest share with 41.3 percent, followed by the residential sector at 25.7 percent. Commercial consumption ranked third with 8.5 percent, while street lighting and agricultural irrigation accounted for the remainder.

Turkey’s installed electricity capacity was up 2 percent in July 2020 from the same period of 2019. Natural gas power plants comprised 29.7 percent, while 25.3 percent came from hydropower plants and 11.7 percent from lignite power plants.

Imported coal, hydro, wind, geothermal, biomass, hard coal, asphaltite, fuel oil and solar power also contributed to Turkey’s installed capacity.

LPG imports up 27.5 percent

Turkey’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports increased by 27.5 percent to 358,186 tons in July 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, according to EPDK.

The data showed that Turkey’s imports came from the United States, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Spain, Libya, Croatia and Greece.

Turkey’s LPG production in July decreased to 82,476 tons - marking a year-on-year drop of 14 percent.

Exports increased to 5,716 tons in July from 4,588 tonnes in July 2019.

Total LPG sales in July increased to around 407,29 tons recording a 4.5 percent jump, including 335,11 tons of autogas, 65,457 tons of bottled LPG, and 6,561 tons of bulk LPG.