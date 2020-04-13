Turkey's industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Alamy Photo

Turkey's industrial production posted an increase of 7.5 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 13.

In the month, all three main sub-indices -- mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning -- rose 1.7 percent, 8 percent, and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Industrial production is considered a vital indicator for the economy, for it is seen as a preliminary gauge for GDP growth.

But the figure was up 1.2 percent in February, compared with the previous month.

In terms of industrial sub-sectors, only the monthly figures for the mining and quarrying index saw a decline with a fall of 5.8 percent.

The manufacturing and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply indices in February rose year-on-year by 1.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

TÜİK calculated the index based on its monthly industrial production survey.

It will release its next report on industrial output on May 14.

An Anadolu Agency survey on April 10 showed that economists had estimated the index to see an annual rise of 7.9 percent in February.